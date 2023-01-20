Subscribe
AD Ports to Develop Maritime Infrastructure in Angola

January 20, 2023

(Photo: AD Ports Group)
(Photo: AD Ports Group)

AD Ports Group entered into a framework agreement with the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Angola to begin collaboration on the development of maritime services and infrastructure across the country.

The group has also entered into a Head of Terms agreement to form a joint venture with state-owned logistics and transportation company UNICARGAS, which manages the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Luanda, Angola’s busiest port that handles more than 70% of the country’s international imports and 80% of its non-petroleum exports.

The new joint venture, with majority ownership by AD Ports Group, will work to modernize, manage, operate the multipurpose terminal and the logistic business of UNICARGAS.

Areas highlighted under the strategic framework agreement with the Ministry for potential future joint investment and development include ferry and cabotage services, maritime passenger terminals, and logistics platforms, as well as a Maritime Academy in Angola. The framework agreement also covers plans to consider development of the Caio Deepwater Terminal at Cabinda Port, located in Angola’s oil-rich northwest region.

Ricardo Viegas D´Abreu, Minister for Transport of the Republic of Angola, said, “The development of the Republic of Angola’s port infrastructure is a key priority of our 2023-2027 National Development Plan. Modernising our port infrastructure is a vital step for Angola to maximise the potential of our natural resources and promote economic growth for the benefit of our people.”

Joaquim Nazaré Pimentel da Piedade, Management Committee Coordinator, UNICARGAS, said: “Our aim is to develop a state-of-the-art multipurpose terminal to enhance the Port of Luanda’s position as Angola’s busiest port, to accelerate trade flows and contribute to economic growth.”

