Subscribe
Search

Port of Rotterdam Rolls Out New Container Security System

October 27, 2024

© Jezper / Adobe Stock
© Jezper / Adobe Stock

Companies that handle import containers from the Far East and Oceania are next in line for participation in the Port of Rotterdam’s Secure Chain system. As of February 3, 2025, containers from both shipping areas will only be released using the new security system rather than the use of PIN codes.

In the old approach, the shipping line/ship agent would send the customer a PIN code by e-mail to facilitate the collection of a container. This method was vulnerable to abuse, says the port. Frequently, PIN codes would be widely shared within the logistics chain. In principle, anyone who had the PIN code could proceed to the terminal to pick up the container.

The Secure Chain puts an end to this. Each link digitally passes on the authorization to securely collect a container to the next designated party. 

This creates a closed chain with only familiar, authorized parties that digitally exchange the required data with one another in a secure manner.

Additionally, participants benefit operationally from the smart reuse of data and gain optimal insight into the status and planning of import containers throughout the entire logistics chain.

The Far East and Oceania are the last two intercontinental shipping areas for which the deepsea shipping lines/ship agents are switching to the Secure Chain. The connection of companies with import containers from Africa, the Middle East, India and Pakistan was successfully completed on October 1. Before that, the same was done for import cargo from Latin America and North America. After February 3, 2025, intra-European and feeder cargo will operate with the Secure Chain.

Since the launch of the Secure Chain, more than 630,000 import containers have already been handled via the new system with some 1,475 shippers/forwarders and 960 inland operators having now made the switch.

All the major deepsea shipping lines are involved: CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping, Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd (via Secure Container Release), HMM, Maersk, Marfret, MSC, ONE, OOCL, Yang Ming and ZIM.

Technology Ports Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Amperesand)

PSA to Trial Amperesand’s Solid-state Transformer...
Xeneta Chief Product Officer Fabio Brocca. Image Courtesy Xeneta. Image courtesy Xeneta

Machine Learning & Maritime: Meet Xeneta's Market Rate...
(Photo: Peel Ports)

New STS Cranes Installed at Port of Greenock
© Adwo / Adobe Stock

Australia Boosts Port Infrastructure Investment
Source: Zinus

Zinus Chosen for Port of Skagen Shore Power
Copyright Dackshina/AdobeStock

MPA Calls for Electric Patrol Craft Proposals

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Port of Klaipėda Plans New Cruise Terminal

Port of Klaipėda Plans New Cruise Terminal

Port Houston Hails Cargo Throughput Increases

Port Houston Hails Cargo Throughput Increases

Port of Long Beach Awarded $2.6 Million Federal Security Grant

Port of Long Beach Awarded $2.6 Million Federal Security Grant

Militzer & Münch Debuts Auto Logistics JV

Militzer & Münch Debuts Auto Logistics JV

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Sunny spells, soil moisture to enhance Ivory Coast's primary cocoa crop
Mexico cautions US restriction on Chinese vehicle tech might harm automotive market
Undetermined Vatican top raises questions about pope's momentum