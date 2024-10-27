Port of Rotterdam Rolls Out New Container Security System

Companies that handle import containers from the Far East and Oceania are next in line for participation in the Port of Rotterdam’s Secure Chain system. As of February 3, 2025, containers from both shipping areas will only be released using the new security system rather than the use of PIN codes.

In the old approach, the shipping line/ship agent would send the customer a PIN code by e-mail to facilitate the collection of a container. This method was vulnerable to abuse, says the port. Frequently, PIN codes would be widely shared within the logistics chain. In principle, anyone who had the PIN code could proceed to the terminal to pick up the container.

The Secure Chain puts an end to this. Each link digitally passes on the authorization to securely collect a container to the next designated party.

This creates a closed chain with only familiar, authorized parties that digitally exchange the required data with one another in a secure manner.

Additionally, participants benefit operationally from the smart reuse of data and gain optimal insight into the status and planning of import containers throughout the entire logistics chain.

The Far East and Oceania are the last two intercontinental shipping areas for which the deepsea shipping lines/ship agents are switching to the Secure Chain. The connection of companies with import containers from Africa, the Middle East, India and Pakistan was successfully completed on October 1. Before that, the same was done for import cargo from Latin America and North America. After February 3, 2025, intra-European and feeder cargo will operate with the Secure Chain.

Since the launch of the Secure Chain, more than 630,000 import containers have already been handled via the new system with some 1,475 shippers/forwarders and 960 inland operators having now made the switch.

All the major deepsea shipping lines are involved: CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping, Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd (via Secure Container Release), HMM, Maersk, Marfret, MSC, ONE, OOCL, Yang Ming and ZIM.



