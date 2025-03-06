Subscribe
Search

PORT RISKS: Manage Mobile Equipment Fire Risk

March 6, 2025

The percentage of fire claims related to equipment, which remains a major cause of damage and losses to port and terminal equipment. Credit: TT Club
The percentage of fire claims related to equipment, which remains a major cause of damage and losses to port and terminal equipment. Credit: TT Club

TT Club is warning cargo handling and terminals operators that fire remains a major cause of damage and losses to port and terminal equipment.

The insurance specialist’s analysis of a 10-year claims history shows that of the near 1600 fire-related claims it has received over that period, some 19% have involved this equipment. With some minor variation over the years, the percentage has remained relatively consistent.


Nineteen percent of fire-related claims received by TT Club have involved port and terminal equipment. Credit: TT Club


“Fire risk not only poses a significant concern in terms of insured losses and obvious operational disruption, fire also presents a real and significant risk to the safety of the workforce, facility visitors/users and indeed the general public,” said Neil Dalus from TT’s Loss Prevention department. “As a result we strongly advise that fire detection and suppression systems in port equipment are considered by operators as critical safety measures.”

TT Club also commends the recently published white paper by the Port Equipment Manufacturing Association (PEMA) entitled "Fire Detection and Suppression Systems for Mobile Port Equipment." The paper is comprehensive in its coverage of fire safety measures and emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance, collaborative risk assessments, adherence to industry standards, and mandatory regulations.

Among the essential information contained in the PEMA white paper are the range of available technologies for fire detection and suppression and current trends in electrification and automation with associated risks and environmental considerations when addressing the potential consequences of equipment fires.

Technology Ports Insurance Infrastructure Fire

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy BIMCO

Canada Crude Tanker Exports Up 59%
Methanol container ship "Laura Maersk" in the ports of Bremen. Image courtesy Ports of Bremen

Ports of Bremen are ‘Methanol-Ready’
Image AdobeStock, By Devis M

deugro Delivers Four Liebherr Cranes to Oceania

US Aid Freeze Disrupts Mexican Port Anti-Narcotics Ops
DP World Southampton. Photo Credit Andrew Sassoli-Walker

DP World Invests £60M in New Cranes at UK Port
Dredging Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

CMA CGM Group Announces $20 Billion Investment in U.S.

CMA CGM Group Announces $20 Billion Investment in U.S.

Investment Facilitates U.S. Ethane Imports to Thailand

Investment Facilitates U.S. Ethane Imports to Thailand

Performance Shipping Inc. enters sale and leaseback agreement for tank vessels

Performance Shipping Inc. enters sale and leaseback agreement for tank vessels

Port of Albany receives grant to support electrification infrastructure and maritime commerce

Port of Albany receives grant to support electrification infrastructure and maritime commerce

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Shipping companies pull out of Hong Kong to avoid US-China risks
Trump to issue executive order strengthening US shipbuilding and reducing China's dominance
South Dakota bans the use of eminent-domain for carbon dioxide pipelines