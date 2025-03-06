PORT RISKS: Manage Mobile Equipment Fire Risk

TT Club is warning cargo handling and terminals operators that fire remains a major cause of damage and losses to port and terminal equipment.

The insurance specialist’s analysis of a 10-year claims history shows that of the near 1600 fire-related claims it has received over that period, some 19% have involved this equipment. With some minor variation over the years, the percentage has remained relatively consistent.





Nineteen percent of fire-related claims received by TT Club have involved port and terminal equipment. Credit: TT Club





“Fire risk not only poses a significant concern in terms of insured losses and obvious operational disruption, fire also presents a real and significant risk to the safety of the workforce, facility visitors/users and indeed the general public,” said Neil Dalus from TT’s Loss Prevention department. “As a result we strongly advise that fire detection and suppression systems in port equipment are considered by operators as critical safety measures.”

TT Club also commends the recently published white paper by the Port Equipment Manufacturing Association (PEMA) entitled "Fire Detection and Suppression Systems for Mobile Port Equipment." The paper is comprehensive in its coverage of fire safety measures and emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance, collaborative risk assessments, adherence to industry standards, and mandatory regulations.

Among the essential information contained in the PEMA white paper are the range of available technologies for fire detection and suppression and current trends in electrification and automation with associated risks and environmental considerations when addressing the potential consequences of equipment fires.