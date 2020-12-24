28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 24, 2020

No UK Port Problems So Far for Jaguar Land Rover

© Surapol Usanakul / Adobe Stock

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has not seen any impact so far from issues at UK ports, its parent Tata Motors said on Thursday, even as many countries cut transport ties with Britain due to a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

Tokyo-listed Honda Motor Co Ltd had to stop output at its British factory earlier this month because of transport-related delays that caused a shortage of parts. It resumed production about a week later.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded issues that were already plaguing carmakers ahead of Brexit, with the looming end to the transition period widely expected to cause delays at ports regardless of the outcome of talks on a trade deal.

Jaguar Land Rover halted production at its British factories for a week in November last year to mitigate any potential impact from a no-deal Brexit ahead of the then October 31 deadline.


(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
