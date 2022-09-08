28999 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, September 9, 2022

September 8, 2022

Port of New Orleans Awarded $514,965 in Port Security Grant Funding

(Photo: Port of New Orleans)

The Port of New Orleans was recently awarded $514,964 in Port Security Grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to upgrade technology at the Harbor Police Department (HPD)’s Maritime Security Operations Center (MSOC).

“This grant funding will strengthen our ability to provide proactive law enforcement services, patrols, anti-terrorism efforts, and investigative services,” said HPD’s Police Chief Melanie Montroll. “I am grateful for FEMA’s ongoing support in our homeland defense efforts.”

The MSOC provides surveillance and communications equipment necessary for operational coordination and critical information-sharing with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and other public safety agencies. The upgraded system will be secure for the current threat landscape and adaptable to meet evolving security needs. New MSOC technologies also align with the cybersecurity priorities set by the USCG Sector New Orleans Captain of the Port.

FEMA’s Port Security Grant Program provides $100 million to agencies to help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management, and maintain or re-establish maritime security mitigation protocols that support port recovery and resiliency capabilities.

