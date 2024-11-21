Subscribe
Port of Oakland wins $50 million Marad grant

November 21, 2024

Port of Oakland (c) Chris Hinkley / Adobestock
Port of Oakland (c) Chris Hinkley / Adobestock

Federal funds to upgrade aging docks to accommodate ultra-large vessels and expand economic benefits to region.

The Port of Oakland was awarded approximately $50 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) to modernize wharves and terminal infrastructure at the Outer Harbor. The Port’s Outer Harbor will be upgraded to accommodate Ultra Large Container Vessels, which are now a regular part of the shipping fleet calling on West Coast ports. These ships have a handling capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs (20-foot containers) but are restricted at portions of Oakland’s Outer Harbor by aging wharves which were originally designed for smaller ships.

Newer, larger vessels are more efficient, cost effective and environmentally cleaner to operate than older ships. The federal grant supports the Port’s multi-year effort to modernize and upgrade its infrastructure and will complement its transition to zero-emissions operations.

“We are grateful to Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Senator Alex Padilla, and the Bay Area congressional delegation for their support for this MARAD grant,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “This federal funding will help us improve infrastructure that will make the Oakland Seaport a cleaner, safer, and more efficient international gateway for moving imports and exports.”

The total cost of the project to improve the Outer Harbor wharf is estimated to be $66 million. Once completed, the infrastructure improvements will ensure long-term efficiency, productivity, and flexibility of Port operations.

“We thank the U.S. Maritime Administration for this funding that will assist to modernize our Outer Harbor wharf to better accommodate the safe and efficient movement of ultra large ships that call Oakland,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “It is essential that we upgrade infrastructure because the Oakland Seaport is a critical artery for commerce in Northern California.”

The Project includes:

• Wharf strengthening  
• Structural repairs  
• Replacing container crane rails  
• Adding support piles  
• Strengthening support beams  
• Replacing electrical bus bar system to accommodate larger ship-to-shore cranes.  

