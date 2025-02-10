Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners has approved the Port’s Strategic Plan for the years 2025-2030.

The plan unveils ambitious goals for the port’s seaport, airport, commercial real estate holdings and its publicly-owned utility, including:

• Capturing market growth and expanding its economic base;

• Modernizing and upgrading infrastructure;

• Transitioning to a zero-emissions facility and building climate resilience;

• Maximizing land use value and revenues;

• Expanding workforce training and job development; and

• Creating opportunities for local businesses and community economic development.

The Seaport’s throughput volume has remained at an annual volume of around 23 million TEUs for the last 10+ years, dropping from being the fourth busiest container port in the US to barely holding onto the 10th spot in a span of a decade. While the Seaport’s volume has not grown, the Bay Area economy has grown exponentially over the same period.

Therefore, the plain aims to improve seaport fluidity and cargo transport by completing and expanding the Go-Port Freight Intelligent Transportation System Project and implementing data-sharing initiatives for cargo transparency and efficiency.

The port will also increase usage of data driven market analyses and opportunities and pursue opportune growth commodities and underserved markets. It will secure a development approach for Seaport Logistics Complex phase II (old Army base warehouses) and improve assets for agricultural export/import, including refrigerated goods.

It will partner with one or more “in-land” port depots to facilitate off port container storage and transfer and rail transfer, facilitate the short haul transfers to inland hubs by rail or barge and collaborate with inland communities on warehousing and distribution resources.

The port will focus on infrastructure including electrical substations and capacity development, charging stations, and hydrogen fueling facilities to replace fossil fuel-based equipment with those powered by clean energy at an accelerated pace as technology becomes feasible.

“We are optimistic about the Port of Oakland’s future,” said Danny Wan, Port of Oakland Executive Director. “As we modernize and upgrade the port’s infrastructure, we will capture market growth and create opportunities for jobs.”



