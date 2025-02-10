Subscribe
Search

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

February 10, 2025

Source: Port of Oakland
Source: Port of Oakland

The Oakland Board of Port Commissioners has approved the Port’s Strategic Plan for the years 2025-2030.

The plan unveils ambitious goals for the port’s seaport, airport, commercial real estate holdings and its publicly-owned utility, including:

• Capturing market growth and expanding its economic base;  

• Modernizing and upgrading infrastructure;  

• Transitioning to a zero-emissions facility and building climate resilience;  

• Maximizing land use value and revenues;  

• Expanding workforce training and job development; and  

• Creating opportunities for local businesses and community economic development.  

The Seaport’s throughput volume has remained at an annual volume of around 23 million TEUs for the last 10+ years, dropping from being the fourth busiest container port in the US to barely holding onto the 10th spot in a span of a decade. While the Seaport’s volume has not grown, the Bay Area economy has grown exponentially over the same period.

Therefore, the plain aims to improve seaport fluidity and cargo transport by completing and expanding the Go-Port Freight Intelligent Transportation System Project and implementing data-sharing initiatives for cargo transparency and efficiency.

The port will also increase usage of data driven market analyses and opportunities and pursue opportune growth commodities and underserved markets. It will secure a development approach for Seaport Logistics Complex phase II (old Army base warehouses) and improve assets for agricultural export/import, including refrigerated goods.

It will partner with one or more “in-land” port depots to facilitate off port container storage and transfer and rail transfer, facilitate the short haul transfers to inland hubs by rail or barge and collaborate with inland communities on warehousing and distribution resources.

The port will focus on infrastructure including electrical substations and capacity development, charging stations, and hydrogen fueling facilities to replace fossil fuel-based equipment with those powered by clean energy at an accelerated pace as technology becomes feasible.

“We are optimistic about the Port of Oakland’s future,” said Danny Wan, Port of Oakland Executive Director. “As we modernize and upgrade the port’s infrastructure, we will capture market growth and create opportunities for jobs.”

Ports Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Halifax Port Authority)

Canada Invests Over $17M to Modernize Halifax Port...
The new Lake Victoria Ro Ro underway (c) Grindrod

Lake Victoria's First Ro/Ro Vessel Sets Sail
Peter Sand - Xeneta Chief Analyst

Xeneta: Ocean Box Rates to Fall Again in February
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

Germany builds up LNG import terminals
PVA's Keynote Address inspires the gathered throng. Leadership is USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee's (ret) passion. It isn't hard to see why. (c) Joseph Keefe

Live! ... from the PVA Maritrends 2025 Convention
Illustration (Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Opens its Brunswick Terminal

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Power-boosting task for US grid to miss out on July deadline
Dozens of passengers fall sick on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship
Detectives look for to salvage airplane after lethal Washington crash