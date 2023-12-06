Port of Oakland Names Colleen Liang Environmental Director

The Port of Oakland has appointed Colleen Liang as its new Director of the Environmental Programs and Planning (EP&P) division. Liang joined the port in 2000 and has served in every environmental position, most recently as Acting Director of EP&P.

"I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to lead a great team in the Environmental Programs and Planning division and oversee the port's stewardship of the Oakland waterfront," Liang said.

In her new role, Liang will continue to oversee the port’s zero emissions program, environmental compliance, hazardous waste and materials management, planning and permitting programs, and grant funding opportunities for zero emissions and sustainability projects.

"It is important to me to continue building on the port’s momentum of environmental innovation and sustainability,” Liang said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting time as we plan to transform the Port of Oakland operations to zero emissions and improve our sustainability practices to be resilient for the future.”

Liang will also be supporting land use and transportation planning, managing the port’s resiliency program, including impacts from sea level rise and groundwater intrusion, and updating environmental programs including the port’s sustainability program.

Liang received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Ecology from the University of California, Irvine. She has been a long-time member and supporter of the port’s Asian Employees Association. In her spare time, she is a troop leader for her daughter’s girl scout troop and enjoys spending time with her family.