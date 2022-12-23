Port of Oakland Debuts Zero-emissions Top Picks

Two, all-electric top picks are operating at the Port of Oakland as part of a demonstration project to create a zero-emissions seaport.

The Oakland Seaport has joined a select group of seaports to operate the green technology equipment. Only a handful of these innovative, zero-emissions top picks exist around the world. Top picks are heavy-duty vehicles with off-road capabilities. They have an overhead boom used for loading containers weighing up to 100,000 pounds onto trucks and trains and stacking the containers in terminal storage yards.

“We’re excited to demonstrate this zero-emissions, cargo handling equipment,” said Danny Wan, Executive Director of the Port of Oakland. “Our goal is to reduce emissions from our maritime operations to create a healthier environment for everyone.”

This demonstration project is part of the Zero- And Near-Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) program, which is funded by the California Climate Investments (CCI) program. CCI puts ‘cap and trade’ revenues to work by investing in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, improve public health and the environment, and invest in disadvantaged communities.

The Port of Oakland partnered with the Ports of Long Beach and Stockton, marine terminal operators, vessel operators and technology providers to bring the top picks to Oakland.

The ZANZEFF grant paid for the equipment. The Port of Oakland invested $2 million as a match to build the electrical substation that is powering the top pick chargers. Shippers Transport Express, a Port of Oakland tenant, installed the charging stations.

“We appreciate CCI for making this investment in electric, zero-emissions equipment at our seaport,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “Testing this state-of-the-art, all-electric equipment, is the perfect accompaniment to the $36.6 million grant we received from the Maritime Administration (MARAD) in October 2022. The grant funding will allow us to build more extensive and reliable electric infrastructure.” Electrification of the Oakland Seaport will support cleaner equipment for Oakland’s maritime operations.

“Every step we take to use zero-emissions equipment is important,” said Richard Sinkoff, Port of Oakland Director of Environmental Programs and Planning. “What we learn from this demonstration project will help inform on-going and future Port of Oakland emissions reduction programs and equipment deployment.”

The deployment of the zero-emissions top picks builds upon the Port of Oakland’s and its maritime industry partners’, large-scale emissions reduction initiative launched in 2009. The Maritime Air Quality Improvement Plan (MAQIP) successfully reduced diesel particulate matter from Oakland Seaport sources by 86%.