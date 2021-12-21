28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 21, 2021

Port of Oakland Appoints Richardson as New Port Attorney

A veteran lawyer involved in every major Port of Oakland project over the last 13 years has been named Port Attorney. The port appointed Mary Richardson, effective December 31, 2021, to succeed Michele Heffes who’s retiring. This appointment was made during last Thursday's regular Board meeting. Richardson, who joined the Port in 2008, had been Assistant Port Attorney.

As Port Attorney, Richardson will manage a professional staff of attorneys, legal assistants and secretaries responsible for advising port management on a wide range of critical legal matters. Among other things, the Port Attorney’s Office assists in contract negotiations, litigation and coordination with other public agencies.

“Mary has been involved in every important undertaking at the Port as far back as I can remember,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “We’re counting on her talent and experience as we map out our future.”

Richardson has provided legal counsel to the Port on key projects including negotiations to build Cool Port and the Seaport Logistics Complex; grant funding for the shore power program at Oakland marine terminals to reduce pollution; and BART connector and International Arrivals Building at Oakland International Airport.

Richardson is a graduate of Cornell University. She earned her law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law. She began her career in Oakland as a Deputy Port Attorney.

Related News

Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

 © Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Suez Canal to Reduce Rebates on Tolls for LNG Carriers

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

ClassNK to Make Electronic Certificates, Reports Standard

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Engineer on Bulk carrier

● Ukraine

Chief Engineer For Tug Boats

● Al Basra, Dubai

2nd Officer

● Ukraine
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int