Port of Montreal Plots $335+ Million in Infrastructure Investments

The Port of Montreal's new five-year investment plan includes more than $335 million earmarked for infrastructure upgrades and development.

The announcement was made by Martin Imbleau, president and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) during a speech at the Transport and Logistics Forum organized by the Chambre de commerce de l’Est de Montréal (CCEM).

Imbleau outlined the port’s role and scope in the city’s east end from a long-term perspective. Now that the Port of Montreal is approaching its full container handling capacity, it wants to invest heavily in its infrastructure on the island, which stretches 26 km between Cité-du-Havre and the east end of the island.

These investments are geared toward developing and maintaining port infrastructure to accommodate trade growth; accelerating the decarbonization of port activities; strengthening, optimizing and streamlining local supply chains; and improving the city-port interface.

Among key projects planned for the next five are plans to optimize substations, which will make it possible for the port to meet the growing demand for electrical energy; optimize rail capacity by adding six km of track, which will improve the fluidity of rail traffic and storage; and wharf modernization to safely accommodate vessels.

“We want to invest in the future of the supply chain from the east end of Montreal for its sustainability, efficiency and harmonious integration into the urban fabric. Our biggest challenge will be decarbonizing our economy and the supply chain. Transportation is the largest emitter of GHGs in Quebec, and the stats aren’t getting any better! Our responsibility as a player in this industry is indispensable. The east end of Montreal offers great opportunities. It was the cradle of port activities. It can and must support supply-chain decarbonization,” Imbleau said.

Concurrently, the Port of Montreal will, with its private partner and government support at every level, invest in port expansion in Contrecœur to ensure sufficient infrastructure for importers and exporters throughout Quebec.