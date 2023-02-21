Subscribe
Search

Port of Montreal Plots $335+ Million in Infrastructure Investments

February 21, 2023

© Firefighter Montreal / Adobe Stock
© Firefighter Montreal / Adobe Stock

The Port of Montreal's new five-year investment plan includes more than $335 million earmarked for infrastructure upgrades and development.

The announcement was made by Martin Imbleau, president and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) during a speech at the Transport and Logistics Forum organized by the Chambre de commerce de l’Est de Montréal (CCEM).

Imbleau outlined the port’s role and scope in the city’s east end from a long-term perspective. Now that the Port of Montreal is approaching its full container handling capacity, it wants to invest heavily in its infrastructure on the island, which stretches 26 km between Cité-du-Havre and the east end of the island.

These investments are geared toward developing and maintaining port infrastructure to accommodate trade growth; accelerating the decarbonization of port activities; strengthening, optimizing and streamlining local supply chains; and improving the city-port interface.

Among key projects planned for the next five are plans to optimize substations, which will make it possible for the port to meet the growing demand for electrical energy; optimize rail capacity by adding six km of track, which will improve the fluidity of rail traffic and storage; and wharf modernization to safely accommodate vessels.

“We want to invest in the future of the supply chain from the east end of Montreal for its sustainability, efficiency and harmonious integration into the urban fabric. Our biggest challenge will be decarbonizing our economy and the supply chain. Transportation is the largest emitter of GHGs in Quebec, and the stats aren’t getting any better! Our responsibility as a player in this industry is indispensable. The east end of Montreal offers great opportunities. It was the cradle of port activities. It can and must support supply-chain decarbonization,” Imbleau said.

Concurrently, the Port of Montreal will, with its private partner and government support at every level, invest in port expansion in Contrecœur to ensure sufficient infrastructure for importers and exporters throughout Quebec.

North America Infrastructure Americas

Related Logistics News

(File photo: Freeport LNG)

Fire-damaged Freeport LNG Receives Approval for Partial...
© Joachim Hinne / MarineTraffic.com

First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire
(Photo: Freeport LNG)

Regulators Green Light Freeport LNG to Return Ship Loading...
© Adrian Vargas / Adobe Stock

Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants
(Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

Port of Corpus Christi Awarded Grants to Study Carbon...
The 12,000 cbm Seapeak Vision, due to join Titan's fleet in March 2023. Image: Titan

Titan Acquires Pair of LNG Carriers for Bunkering...


Trending Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US LNG Producers Poised to Leapfrog Rivals with Three New...
Tankers
© hit1912 / Adobe Stock

Maersk Nears Complete Russia Exit After Selling Logistics...
Ports

Interview

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Maritime’s Future Fuel Ammonia to the Fore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Logistics News

Equinor Sells Its Oil Terminal in the Bahamas

Equinor Sells Its Oil Terminal in the Bahamas

Fire-damaged Freeport LNG Receives Approval for Partial Restart

Fire-damaged Freeport LNG Receives Approval for Partial Restart

Port of Montreal Plots $335+ Million in Infrastructure Investments

Port of Montreal Plots $335+ Million in Infrastructure Investments

Port of Toronto Reports Record Cargo and Cruise Numbers for 2022

Port of Toronto Reports Record Cargo and Cruise Numbers for 2022

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News