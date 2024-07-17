Port of Montreal Completes Rail Optimization Project

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announced it has completed its program to optimize rail capacity, a flagship project to improve the performance and fluidity of its logistics services. Phased in over three years at a total cost of $62.4 million, the project extends from Bourbonnière Avenue to Panet Street, near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, and signals a major increase in the Port of Montreal's rail capacity.

The Port of Montreal intermodal transfers make it possible to reach a pool of 110 million consumers. Every year, the port's rail network moves 2,500 km of rail cars. About 45% of the port's cargo is carried by rail at a rate of 60 to 80 trains per week.



The project features installation of two new tracks totaling 6 km of additional track and 6 switches to serve the 14 terminals; construction of retaining walls totaling 1+ km in length; and relocation of the Port Road and all related infrastructure (sewer, water supply, power and telecom networks, etc.).

Several measures were also identified to improve the project's environmental performance. For example, excavated soil was used for backfill, the new Port Road consists of recycled paving and the composite railroad sleepers are made from recycled plastic. Sectoral studies on noise, dust, traffic and the impact on flora and fauna were also conducted before the project began.

"The rail capacity optimization project illustrates how committed we are to maintaining the quality and reliability of the Port of Montreal's services at the hub of Greater Montreal's logistics ecosystem, for the benefit of businesses and the population of Quebec, Ontario and the rest of Canada. Thanks to these significant improvements, we can not only increase our efficiency, but also substantially contribute to the local and regional economy," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA.

The infrastructure project was supported by the governments of Canada ($18.4 million - as part of the National Trade Corridors Fund) and Quebec ($18.3 million).