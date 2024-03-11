Subscribe
Port Houston Promotes Mariacher, Soares

March 11, 2024

© Oleksii Fadieiev / Adobe Stock

Earlier this year, 30-year Port Houston veteran Jeff Davis announced his retirement as Chief Port Operations Officer. The port's Executive Director Roger Guenther has subsequently announced the promotion of two long-term, well-regarded members of Port Houston’s executive leadership team to vital roles to ensure sustained operations and exceptional service.

Ryan Mariacher, a 20-year employee and formerly Director of Container Terminal Operations, was promoted to Chief Port Operations Officer. Mariacher will lead and manage all aspects of terminal operation activities at Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals, and the Turning Basin Multi-Purpose Facilities.

Additionally, Sr. Director of Maintenance Paulo Soares, a 25-year employee, has been promoted to be the new Chief Port Maintenance Officer, a new role for an entirely new division at Port Houston. Soares will continue to manage all maintenance activities at Bayport, Barbours Cut, and the Turning Basin terminals, working closely with internal departments and outside companies to support the Port Operations division at all locations.

