Port Everglades Sets New Cargo Moves Record

Port Everglades reports it has topped its cargo moves record following the after the arrival of Mediterranean Shipping Company's MSC Rachele.

With the assistance of the port's three new Super Post-Panamax gantry cranes and one existing Post-Panamax crane, more cargo containers will move across Port Everglades' docks from a single ship then anytime in the Port's history - 4,849 containers, which equates to nearly 9,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU). It will take 72 hours to complete the off-load and loading process on the 1,095-foot-long MSC Rachele.

The previous record took place on August 26, 2021, with nearly 3,000 container moves on another MSC ship.

This is the second big first for the Florida port in a matter of weeks. On December 22, Port Everglades welcomed the longest containership to ever call the 0ort, MSC's 1,114-foot-long Kotor Bay.