Port Everglades Boosts Throughput

February 5, 2025

Source: Port Everglades

Cargo tonnage and container throughput are up at Florida’s Port Everglades with a double-digit growth during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024).

The port's total container throughput in TEUs is up by 12% to 285,335 TEUs compared to 255,241 from the same period in fiscal year 2024.

The port's containerized cargo tonnage climbed by 11% to 1,750,546 tons compared to 1,580,126 tons during the same period in the previous year.

"This marked increase in volume reflects regional consumers' demand, the appeal and value of our cargo services and the efforts of the port's cargo terminal customers," said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director.

Also trending upward is petroleum as measured by the barrels that are delivered to 12 counties in Florida and five international airports.

Port Everglades handles an average of one-million TEUs annually and serves as a gateway to Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

Port Everglades has direct access to the interstate highway system and the Florida East Coast Railway's near-dock, 43-acre intermodal container transfer facility, and is closer to the Atlantic shipping lanes than any other southeastern U.S. port. The port has ongoing capital improvements and expansion totaling $3 billion within the next 20 years.

