Port Canaveral Opens North Cargo Berth 3

Port Canaveral’s newly renovated North Cargo Berth 3 (NCB3) has officially opened for business following a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the $48 million Port Canaveral Cargo Berth Rehabilitation and Modernization Project.

"Transforming an outdated, functionally obsolete pier into a modern multi-purpose berth required a lot of effort by many people,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Bringing this berth online expands our capabilities to accommodate a growing diverse cargo business portfolio.”

The ceremony marked the culmination of extensive efforts by the Port to rebuild NCB3, one of the Port’s oldest piers, transforming it into a multi-user multipurpose facility. Kevin Markey, Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority, said, "Building a cargo berth, like many other construction projects that we initiate at Port Canaveral, is an investment in building the strongest possible economy here in Brevard County for our community. We proudly open this newly rebuilt, modern state-of-the-art facility to support the growth opportunities in this region.”

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contributed $33 million in state grant funding, while the Canaveral Port Authority (CPA) secured a $14 million 2019 Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD).

“The strategic growth and efficient operations of seaports are critical to Florida’s economic vitality and resilience. Tactical investments in Florida’s seaports create jobs, bolster local economies, and optimize supply chain exchange points,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “With the support of Governor DeSantis, FDOT is proud to invest in seaport projects like this essential expansion project to accommodate a growing and increasingly diverse cargo business portfolio. These seaport investments further position Florida as a leader in transportation and will impact economic growth for generations.”

Originally constructed in 1976, the cargo berth had been out of service since 2014 due to its outdated design. The obsolete overwater pier failed to accommodate the size of modern vessels and the diverse cargo arriving at the Port. However, the revitalization project has transformed NCB3 into a facility boasting an 880-foot-long multi-purpose wharf, capable of accommodating a wide range of larger vessels.

“This is not just an economic impact for Brevard County. It also has huge economic impact for Indian River, Osceola, and Volusia counties,” said state Sen. Debbie Mayfield. “It will have a tremendous impact for our state.”

Titusville-based marine contractor RUSH Marine LLC was awarded the contract in September 2021, with work beginning almost immediately afterwards.

Port Canaveral has been proactively investing in its capabilities to handle increased cargo traffic. This includes harbor and berth box deepening to accommodate larger vessels, improving landside infrastructure, upgrading seawalls, renovating berthing facilities and expanding cargo terminal access through roadway improvements, in addition to investing in state-of-the-art mobile harbor cranes.

The demolition and rebuilding of North Cargo Berth 4 (NCB4), with a budget of $37 million will begin in July. The project will add an additional 880 feet of modern bulkhead adjacent to the newly completed NCB3. NCB4 has a completion date in mid to late 2024.