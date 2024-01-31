Subscribe
Search

Port of Brunswick Handled Record Auto Volumes in 2023

January 31, 2024

The Port of Brunswick handled more than three quarters of a million vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment in Calendar Year 2023. (Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)
The Port of Brunswick handled more than three quarters of a million vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment in Calendar Year 2023. (Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

The Port of Brunswick in Georgia handled a record 775,565 units of autos and machinery in calendar year 2023, an increase of 15.6% over the previous year, according to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA).

“Thanks to our auto and heavy machinery customers, processors and ILA Partners – GPA is firing on all cylinders,” said Kent Fountain, Chairman of the GPA Board.

GPA is investing $262 million and expanding acreage at the Colonel’s Island Ro/Ro facility, giving auto manufacturers the opportunity to meet growing import and export needs along with added flexibility for storage and movement of vehicles during seasonal cycles.

This expansion includes near-dock warehousing serving auto and machinery processing at Colonel’s Island Terminal with three new warehouses built and more new processing centers finishing later this year, 122 acres of new Roll-on/Roll-off cargo storage space, a fourth Ro/Ro berth in the engineering phase and a new rail yard planned.  

“At its current rate of growth, the Port of Brunswick is poised to become the nation’s busiest gateway for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo,” said Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch. “We will be ready to serve this growth with our capital improvement projects underway and available land to expand to demand.”

RoRo North America Cargo Americas Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion
(Photo: Port Saint John)

Port Saint John Completes West Side Terminals...
Glenn Wiltshire (Photo: Port Everglades)

Wiltshire Named Acting Director of Port Everglades
© Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock

Dole Expands Shipments to Port Wilmington
© 4kclips / Adobe Stock

Hamburg Port Prepared for Red Sea Shipping Delays

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Logistics News

Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion

Red Sea Crisis Expected to Increase US Port Congestion

Sanmar Delivers Tug to Turkey's Mersin International Port

Sanmar Delivers Tug to Turkey's Mersin International Port

ESL Revamps GALEX Service, Launches New Services

ESL Revamps GALEX Service, Launches New Services

ONE Trials Dual-Temperature, Controlled-Atmosphere Container

ONE Trials Dual-Temperature, Controlled-Atmosphere Container

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News