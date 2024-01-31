Port of Brunswick Handled Record Auto Volumes in 2023

The Port of Brunswick in Georgia handled a record 775,565 units of autos and machinery in calendar year 2023, an increase of 15.6% over the previous year, according to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA).

“Thanks to our auto and heavy machinery customers, processors and ILA Partners – GPA is firing on all cylinders,” said Kent Fountain, Chairman of the GPA Board.

GPA is investing $262 million and expanding acreage at the Colonel’s Island Ro/Ro facility, giving auto manufacturers the opportunity to meet growing import and export needs along with added flexibility for storage and movement of vehicles during seasonal cycles.

This expansion includes near-dock warehousing serving auto and machinery processing at Colonel’s Island Terminal with three new warehouses built and more new processing centers finishing later this year, 122 acres of new Roll-on/Roll-off cargo storage space, a fourth Ro/Ro berth in the engineering phase and a new rail yard planned.

“At its current rate of growth, the Port of Brunswick is poised to become the nation’s busiest gateway for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo,” said Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch. “We will be ready to serve this growth with our capital improvement projects underway and available land to expand to demand.”