Port of LA Breaks Ground on Phase Two of Promenade

The Port of Los Angeles has broken ground on the start of the second and final phase of the San Pedro Promenade along the Main Channel portion of the future West Harbor commercial development on the LA Waterfront.

Groundbreaking for the $31.4 million Phase II project follows the completion of the Promenade’s $53.7 million Phase I in October 2021, for a combined Port investment of more than $85 million.

When this promenade is completed in the spring of 2025, it will be possible to walk from one end of the new West Harbor development to the other.

Phase II of Promenade construction will add to the initial portion of the 30-foot wide promenade completed in 2021, and connect it to the southerly end of the new West Harbor development, which is currently under construction. Running parallel to the Port’s main channel from Berths 74-83, the two-phase construction project when completed in spring of 2025 will result in nearly one mile of waterfront open space and LA Waterfront access.

Phase II elements also include demolition, grading, installation of new piles, pier and deck structures, as well as utilities. The project will also incorporate many of the signature elements rolled out during the first phase portion such as lamp posts, new trees, drought-tolerant plants as well as a concrete and granite paver walkway.

“Providing projects like this promenade to our community is a direct result of the Port’s Public Access Investment Plan, which ties a percentage of operating income annually to community investments,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “A strong port helps the community and a strong community is vital to our workforce and waterfront.”

Other Port-funded projects in support of the new development include the $15.6 million Harbor Blvd. Roadway Improvement and $36 million Town Square at Harbor Blvd. and 6th Street, completed in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

The West Harbor project broke ground in December 2022. The public-private commercial development will feature 42 acres of outdoor space for restaurants, retail, fresh markets, office space, waterside activities and a proposed open-air amphitheater for live entertainment. The developers, The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development, are expected to invest approximately $165 million in the initial phase of the West Harbor redevelopment. West Harbor’s Phase I is scheduled to open in 2025.

The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history.



