Port in Bahamas Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane

December 22, 2022

(Photo: Konecranes)
(Photo: Konecranes)

Nassau Container Port (NCP) has ordered an eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for container handling at its terminal at Arawak Cay, Nassau, Bahamas. The order was booked in November 2022 and the crane will be delivered in July 2023.

With a joint government and private shareholding, Arawak Port Development (APD)/Nassau Container Port (NCP) has a mission to facilitate port growth and business expansion in the region. Its NCP operations play a significant role in this task as the largest container handling operation in Nassau, Bahamas. Throughput has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and NCP expects this upward trend to continue. So, they decided to invest in a new crane with the advanced technology necessary to simultaneously increase capacity and take them further along the path to electrification.

“Terminal development is a continuous process, and we’re interested in the best available lifting equipment that suits our needs both now and in the future. Konecranes was able to offer us an easily adaptable, high-performance hybrid solution that will help us build even more capacity as we ready our port for shore power and greater energy efficiency. We also appreciate Konecranes’ digital services, which provide deep insight into the crane’s performance and condition,” says Dion Bethel, President/CFO of APD.

For deeper insight into how their crane is operating, NCP chose TRUCONNECT remote monitoring with the customer web portal yourKONECRANES. The crane sends its data via a secure mobile connection to the Konecranes cloud service, accessible through yourKONECRANES. Here customers get a full overview of their crane, with information such as the exact location of the crane on the quay, its fuel consumption and handling performance, even if it is offline. NCP can receive a detailed analysis of every load cycle and diagnostic message.

