Port Authority of NSW Announces New CEO

Port Authority of New South Wales has welcomed the NSW Government’s appointment of John McKenna as Chief Executive Officer of the State-owned Corporation, effective immediately.

John brings commercial experience and a deep understanding of Port Authority’s operations to the role. Having previously served as the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, John has been integral to the growth and strategic direction of Port Authority, influencing the development of its commercial and customer divisions.

“I am honored to have been appointed CEO of Port Authority of New South Wales. It is a privilege to lead such an outstanding team who play a critical role in supporting the State’s trade, driving tourism growth, and ensuring our ports remain open and operational 24/7," said McKenna.