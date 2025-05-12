Subscribe
Search

Port Authority of NSW Announces New CEO

May 12, 2025

Port Authority of New South Wales has welcomed the NSW Government’s appointment of John McKenna as Chief Executive Officer of the State-owned Corporation. Credit: Port Authority of New South Wales
Port Authority of New South Wales has welcomed the NSW Government’s appointment of John McKenna as Chief Executive Officer of the State-owned Corporation. Credit: Port Authority of New South Wales

Port Authority of New South Wales has welcomed the NSW Government’s appointment of John McKenna as Chief Executive Officer of the State-owned Corporation, effective immediately. 

John brings commercial experience and a deep understanding of Port Authority’s operations to the role. Having previously served as the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, John has been integral to the growth and strategic direction of Port Authority, influencing the development of its commercial and customer divisions. 

“I am honored to have been appointed CEO of Port Authority of New South Wales. It is a privilege to lead such an outstanding team who play a critical role in supporting the State’s trade, driving tourism growth, and ensuring our ports remain open and operational 24/7," said McKenna. 

Ports People And Company News

Related Logistics News

© Nelson Antione / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM to Acquire Turkish Borusan's Logistics Subsidiary
Net Feasa is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Gavin to the role of President of the Company. Credit: Net Feasa

Net Feasa Appoints New Company President
Source: Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana Opens Mount Vernon Railroad
The CMA CGM Group signed a partnership agreement with October Dry Port (ODP), advancing Egypt’s logistics infrastructure and supply chain capabilities. Credit: Adobe Stock/Ricochet64

The CMA CGM Group to Acquire 35% Stake in October Dry Port
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

Fincantieri, Accenture Launch JV for Cruise, Defense and...
(Credit: Port Esbjerg)

WindPort, Port Esbjerg Team Up for Norwegian Offshore Wind

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Maersk Reports First Quarter Drop in Revenue Growth

Maersk Reports First Quarter Drop in Revenue Growth

Container Shipping Companies Cut Asia-US Services

Container Shipping Companies Cut Asia-US Services

Israel Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

Israel Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

Panama Canal Administrator Outlines the Waterway’s Evolving Role in Global Trade

Panama Canal Administrator Outlines the Waterway’s Evolving Role in Global Trade

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Mitsubishi Heavy expects 10% profit growth in this year due to strong defense demand
Israel strikes Yemen's Hodeidah following evacuation warnings from the Houthis
After US-Houthi truce deal, seafarers stuck in Yemen ports are looking for a way out