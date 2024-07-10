Port of Los Angeles Completes Pier 400 Rail Expansion

The Port of Los Angeles has completed construction of a major rail expansion project on Pier 400 that will improve cargo flow, reduce emissions and improve roadway safety.

The rail yard serves as critical link between the San Pedro Bay port complex and the Alameda Corridor, which carries about 10% of all waterborne containers entering and exiting the United States.

As rail demand increases, the expanded rail yard is projected to eliminate an estimated 1,200 truck trips per day by 2040.

“Thanks to the Port's significant investment in rail infrastructure, APM Terminals will be able to handle increased volumes of intermodal cargo with greater efficiency across a wider variety of inland locations," said Jon Poelma, Managing Director of APM Terminals Los Angeles Pier 400.

Construction of the upgraded, expanded intermodal rail storage yard near the container terminal operated by APM Terminals began in 2021. The project added 31,000 linear feet of track with five new railroad storage tracks, a concrete rail bridge with lighting, an asphalt access roadway, new crossovers and turnouts, and modifications to the compressed air system.

Work also included the relocation of a portion of the lead track onto Port of Los Angeles property, realignment of the track connection to the rail storage yard, modifications to Reeves Avenue, and relocation of the at-grade crossing from Nimitz Avenue to Reeves Avenue.

Construction was completed by contractors Herzog/Stacy and Witbeck Joint Venture.

The Port received $21.6 million in grant funding from the California Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP), which funds improving freight corridors in the State. The Port funded the remaining cost of nearly $51.6 million.



