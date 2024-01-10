Subscribe
Search

Polish Seaborne LPG Import Growth Slowed to 7% in 2023

January 10, 2024

© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

Growth in sea-borne imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Poland slowed 7% last year to 1.084 million metric tons, from a jump of more than 70% in 2022, with sea terminals working almost at capacity, according to traders and LSEG data.

Sea-borne imports account for some 35% of total LPG supplies to Poland, while deliveries by rail was more than 50%.

Poland also remained the main destination for Russian LPG, which was banned by the European Union last month over the conflict in Ukraine.

Some traders say Russia may divert LPG exports away from Poland to the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, which has the capacity to handle the spare volume, and further to Africa, Turkey and Asia Pacific.

Russia is exporting the bulk of its LPG to Poland by land. According to the Polish Association of Liquid Gas (POGP), Russia's share of total LPG supplies to Poland were more than a half, at 1.288 million tons, in the first half of 2023.  

LPG, or propane and butane, is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals.

Sweden retained top spot as largest LPG supplier to Poland via sea, accounting for 58.9% of total sea-borne supply, despite a 17.3% decline in its supplies to the country last year.

Other large suppliers stepped in to offset the decline in imports from Sweden. The Netherlands, Norway and Britain accounted for 11.3%, 10.8% and 8.4% of Poland's total sea-borne LPG imports.

Russia's share remained relatively small, at 1.7% of total sea-borne LPG imports to Poland, while the port of Gdansk was the main point for receiving the cargoes.

Following is the table for Poland's LPG imports (in thousands tons, according to LSEG and Reuters calculations):        

Suppliers
2021
2022
2023
Sweden
414.3
771.4
638.3
Netherlands
26.0
35.6
122.0
Norway
56.4
86.8
117.2
United Kingdom
37.3
31.6
90.7
United States
0.0
22.0
44.5
Latvia
0.0
10.1
24.0
Russia
49.5
31.1
18.7
Belgium
1.8
18.8
12.2
Brazil
0.0
0.0
5.1
France
5.50.0
4.4
Denmark
0.0
0.0
4.4
Portugal
0.0
0.0
2.7
Germany
0.0
5.60.0
Spain
0.0
0.60.0
Total
590.7
1,013.6
1,084.3


Port
2021
2022
2023
Gdansk
355.4
606.1
571.6
Gdynia
89.5
135.0
255.8
Szczecin
145.7
250.5
215.4
Police
0.0
22.0
41.5
Total
590.7
1,013.6
1,084.3



(Reuters - Reporting by Damir Khalmetov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Smith)

Europe Cargo Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Vopak Consortium Selected to Operate New LNG Terminal in...
© sheilaf2002 / Adobe Stock

US Trade Deficit Shrinks on Falling Imports
© JET-PIX / Adobe Stock

Germany Builds up LNG Import Terminals
(Image: Port of València)

Port of València Approves Tender for New Container...
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Shipping Container Price Surge to Reverse Due to...
(Image: Hanseatic Energy Hub)

Germany's Stade LNG Project Expects Floating Terminal in...

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

Vopak Consortium Selected to Operate New LNG Terminal in South Africa

Vopak Consortium Selected to Operate New LNG Terminal in South Africa

Polish Seaborne LPG Import Growth Slowed to 7% in 2023

Polish Seaborne LPG Import Growth Slowed to 7% in 2023

Singapore Picks Pilot Vessel Charging Concepts

Singapore Picks Pilot Vessel Charging Concepts

AGLPA Calls for Fair Share of Infrastructure Grants

AGLPA Calls for Fair Share of Infrastructure Grants

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News