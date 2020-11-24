28814 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020

Peters & May Appoints Judson as CEO

Simon Judson (Photo: Peters & May)

Marine transport and logistics provider Peters & May has appointed Simon Judson as its new CEO with immediate effect. A 20-year veteran of the marine industry, Judson previously held the position of Global Operations Director with the company. He joined the company in 2009 when Peters & May purchased Judson’s own marine logistics and yacht transportation company, Complete Freight.

Based in the U.K. head office, Judson will oversee the company’s range of services currently delivered through 10 company offices and a network of global agents. Within the maritime industry, the Peters & May services include boat transportations for the commercial and leisure marine trade, shipping of privately owned boats, yacht racing logistics and freight forwarding.

On his appointment, Judson commented, “2020 has presented unique challenges as the world has adapted to the restrictions and impacts of the current pandemic. As a business, we have held steady and I pay credit to our dedicated team who have stepped up to the new way of working. Throughout the year we have continued regular sailings for the transportation of boats on behalf of manufacturers, private owners and racing teams throughout Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and Transatlantic routes. We have seen a strong increase in demand for routes in and out of Asia and Australia, and our offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, which are supported by a wider local agency network, are well placed to maximize these opportunities.”

He added, “Looking ahead into 2021 I see further opportunities for our freight forwarding division to expand beyond its traditional marine industry base.”

As the business re-shapes in response to industry demands, the Peters & May executive team will be strengthened; an announcement will be made by early December 2020.

