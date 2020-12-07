Peters & May Announces Senior Management Appointments

Following the announcement of Simon Judson’s appointment as Peters & May’s new CEO, the global marine transport and logistics provider has revealed further changes to its senior management team as part of internal structural changes within the company and the strengthening of its business operations in response to changing industry demands.

Based at the company’s UK head office, Simon Judson will head up the new senior management team and oversee the company’s wide range of services, which are currently delivered through 10 company offices and a network of global agents.

In the light of Peters & May’s plans to expand its freight forwarding division beyond its traditional marine industry base, Paul Everley, formerly General Manager for the company’s UK division, has been named General Manager for Freight Forwarding. Peters & May’s international freight forwarding division provides a dedicated air, sea, and road freight service which is supported by an experienced global team with extensive knowledge and experience in this field.

Paul Everley (Photo: Peters & May)

Tom Derbyshire, who joined Peters & May in August 2020 as Group Finance & Commercial Director, will now also head up the company’s courier subsidiary, Corporate Express Couriers (CEC), working alongside the CEC team to further develop the business. CEC is an international and domestic courier organization that prides itself on its personal approach to customer service.

In addition to his role as General Manager for the company’s Carrier division and Group Legal Counsel, Michael Wood has been appointed the new regional manager for the UK and Dubai. Peters & May’s Dubai office is located close to Jebel Ali Port, the busiest in the Middle East. This strategic location is an important gateway to Middle Eastern trade and logistics throughout the region.

Meanwhile, Sales Director for Dubai, Steve Stanbury, will take on the additional role of Caribbean Trade Lane Manager supporting the UK and Palma sales teams.

Commenting on the new appointments, Simon Judson said, “The challenges that 2020 brought presented us with an opportunity to re-evaluate our divisional operations and strengthen support in certain areas of the business where we are seeing growth potential. We have identified an opportunity to expand some of our operations, such as freight forwarding, and strengthened support in other areas of the business. The restructuring of our management team will provide better resources across all our departments and regional offices and allow us to work more efficiently as a team.”