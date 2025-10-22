Pedro Widmann Joins UTC Overseas

UTC Overseas has announced the appointment of Pedro Widmann as Director Global Project Development. Widmann brings over 30 years of experience in the specialized transportation and logistics industry with a strong background in the mining and EPC sector.

Throughout his career, Widmann has held key positions with major international freight forwarders, managing major accounts and overseeing large-scale projects across varied regions. He has been responsible for sales development and for building agent networks that have strengthened global logistics operations.

Born in Argentina, Pedro is fluent in English, Spanish, and German. His international background includes professional assignments in Germany, Spain, Libya, and Venezuela, giving him a deep understanding of diverse markets and client needs.

“I am pleased to join UTC and to work with the company's strong worldwide network of offices. My goal is to focus on mining and EPC clientele, strengthening the company’s capabilities and commitment to delivering tailored logistics solutions across these industries. I have managed many high-profile, complex assignments moving freight to remote, challenging locations, and am committed to building bridges and strengthening business relationships with customers and prospects in the South American market,” adds Widmann.