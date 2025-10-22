Subscribe
Search

Pedro Widmann Joins UTC Overseas

October 22, 2025

© UTC Overseas
© UTC Overseas

UTC Overseas has announced the appointment of Pedro Widmann as Director Global Project Development. Widmann brings over 30 years of experience in the specialized transportation and logistics industry with a strong background in the mining and EPC sector.

Throughout his career, Widmann has held key positions with major international freight forwarders, managing major accounts and overseeing large-scale projects across varied regions. He has been responsible for sales development and for building agent networks that have strengthened global logistics operations.

Born in Argentina, Pedro is fluent in English, Spanish, and German. His international background includes professional assignments in Germany, Spain, Libya, and Venezuela, giving him a deep understanding of diverse markets and client needs.

“I am pleased to join UTC and to work with the company's strong worldwide network of offices. My goal is to focus on mining and EPC clientele, strengthening the company’s capabilities and commitment to delivering tailored logistics solutions across these industries. I have managed many high-profile, complex assignments moving freight to remote, challenging locations, and am committed to building bridges and strengthening business relationships with customers and prospects in the South American market,” adds Widmann.

People And Company News Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

© Albert Laurent

Energy Traders Steer Shipping Toward Greener Horizons
Courtesy of Port Everglades

Port Everglades Hosts Final Public and Stakeholder Meeting...
Source: social media

US, Australia Sign Critical Minerals Agreement, Back...
Source: Worley

Alaska LNG Pipeline Study Will Be Completed This Year
© Descartes Systems Group

September U.S. Container Imports Contract Amid Tariff...
© South Carolina State Ports Authority

SC Ports Authority Appoints Micah Mallace as CEO

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Burger Boat Company Announces Promotion of Ron Cleveringa

Burger Boat Company Announces Promotion of Ron Cleveringa

Pedro Widmann Joins UTC Overseas

Pedro Widmann Joins UTC Overseas

SRI Study Shows a Growing Number of Countries Implementing Cabotage Laws

SRI Study Shows a Growing Number of Countries Implementing Cabotage Laws

Konecranes Introduces Hydrogen Fuel Cell Straddle Carrier at TOC Americas

Konecranes Introduces Hydrogen Fuel Cell Straddle Carrier at TOC Americas

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The HS2 chief has delayed the northern England rail connection by four years
Sources say that Chevron's Tengiz will resume Ceyhan oil exports to Kazakhstan in November.
Maguire: US LNG exporters and US households on collision course with gas usage