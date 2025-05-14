Paul Pathy of Fednav Elected BIMCO President

BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association, has elected Paul Pathy, President & CEO of Canada’s largest dry bulk shipping company, Fednav, as President. Pathy was elected at the organization’s general meeting in Copenhagen on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Paul Pathy takes over as the 47th President and is the first BIMCO President from the Americas. He is taking over from Nikolaus H. Schües, who is finishing his two-year term.

“I am honored to take on the role of President at BIMCO. Our industry faces significant challenges, and I am committed to raising awareness about the invaluable contributions of the shipping industry and seafarers,” said Pathy. “We are at a critical juncture where free trade is under threat and geopolitical tensions are escalating. It is crucial that we support our industry, ensure the safety of our seafarers and facilitate a global marketplace."

Paul Pathy is the third generation of CEOs in the family business which he joined in 2003 as Vice President and General Manager of Federal Marine Terminals. He became Senior Vice President of the Business Development Group in 2007 and took over as sole CEO of the company in 2017.

Pathy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Emory University in Atlanta and a law degree (JD) and Masters of International Management (MIM), both from the University of Denver in Colorado.

BIMCO Presidents serve a two-year term. To ensure organzational continuity, the President Designate sits on the Board for two years before being put up for election as President. The outgoing President remains on the Board for an additional two-year term as Immediate Past President after which Past Presidents are ex-officio Board members.

Pathy takes over after a two-year period as President Designate. At the general meeting, BIMCO Vice-President and Board Member, Ioanna Procopiou of Prominence Maritime SA, was elected as President Designate.