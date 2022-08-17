Pasha's New LNG Containership Makes Maiden Call at Port of Long Beach

Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii welcomed the newest member to its containership fleet with the arrival of George III at the Port of Long Beach in California, where she will begin her maiden voyage to Honolulu, Hawaii. This is the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii. The 774-foot containership was built in Brownsville, Texas by Keppel AmFELS, marking the first of two new ‘Ohana Class containerships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane.

Following George III’s inaugural visit to Long Beach, she will sail to Honolulu, Hawaii, her home port. Operating fully on natural gas from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve Hawaii. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

“Today, we celebrate three generations of service to the people of Hawaii with the arrival of the MV George III to Long Beach,” said George Pasha, IV, President and CEO, Pasha Hawaii. Named after Pasha, IV’s late father, the vessel was designed to represent the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of George Pasha, III.

“Shortly after my father joined my grandfather in the family business, he quickly laid the foundation for growth and success,” added Pasha, IV. “Through my father’s leadership, what started out as a personal vehicle storage company, evolved into a world-class global logistics and transportation company. As we mark our 75th anniversary and welcome George III to Long Beach, we are proud to continue my family’s legacy of innovation and environmental stewardship, while recognizing our employees as our extended ‘ohana.”

“We are also grateful for our partnership with the Port of Long Beach,” concluded Pasha, IV. “Being able to fuel MV George III with natural gas at the Port reflects our shared vision of minimizing our environmental impact, while setting a new standard for shipbuilding in the U.S.”

There is another LNG Pasha ship on the the way – the Janet Marie will be the second of two Ohana Class containerships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, in the fourth quarter of 2022, in service between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland.

LNG-powered ships achieve a 99.9% reduction in diesel particulate matter and sulfur oxide emissions, 90% less nitrogen oxides and a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide compared to ships running on traditional fuels.

“Reducing ship emissions will have a significant and positive impact on the region’s air quality,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “We thank Pasha Hawaii for leading the way in green shipping at the Green Port.”

“This is another positive step toward the widespread adoption of alternative fuels in cargo shipping and using cleaner technology to do business at the Port,” said Harbor Commission President Sharon L. Weissman. “Pasha Hawaii shares our long-term commitment for growing sustainably and responsibly.”