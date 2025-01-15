Subscribe
Search

WSP-Led Partnership Secures Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding Contract

January 15, 2025

Maryland Transportation Authority selected Bridging Maryland Partnership as its general engineering consultant for rebuild of Baltimore bridge that collapsed after cargo ship collision.

Just 10 months after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), owner, selected Bridging Maryland Partnership — a joint venture that includes WSP — to provide general engineering consultant services for the reconstruction of the strategically significant bridge.

The $75 million contract with the WSP-led joint venture, including engineering firms Rummel, Klepper & Kahl (RK&K); and Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT); was approved on Jan. 8 by the Maryland Board of Public Works. Pre-construction activities for the Key Bridge Rebuild project are underway.

Bridging Maryland Partnership will perform planning, engineering, construction management and program support services to rebuild the bridge along Interstate 695 that crosses the Patapsco River near the Port of Baltimore for MDTA.

The team will assist MDTA in managing Kiewit Infrastructure Co. as it completes the bridge’s design and construction as part of a progressive design-build contract. The WSP team will act as auditor of Kiewit's processes, review engineering and construction submittals and confirm that design and construction meets the standards and specifications.

“WSP has proudly served as a trusted advisor for MDTA previously,” said Matthew Harrell, PE, senior vice president and Maryland business leader for Transportation at WSP. “For this joint venture we pulled together a team that has a proven history working with MDTA and are among its most highly regarded advisors. We’re eager to collaborate.”

As MDTA’s engineering representative for the Key Bridge Rebuild, Bridging Maryland Partnership will manage the accelerated design and construction process. The team’s support services include risk management/analyses; establishing, reviewing, tracking and monitoring cost and schedules; managing project documentation; and consulting with environmental regulators.

WSP has been assisting MDTA as salvage contract manager for the Key Bridge since March 26, 2024, the day of the collapse.

“We were wrapping up work with MDTA on another bridge project when the Key Bridge collapsed,” said Srinivas Gunna, PE, senior vice president and construction manager for the Key Bridge Rebuild project. “That same morning, I was asked if we could assist with the salvage operation, so WSP has been working for MDTA on the project since day one.”

Bridge design is still being finalized.

“It’s going to follow the same alignment, but Kiewit will be completing final design so we should be seeing more details on the design in the near future,” Harrell said. “We look forward to working with MDTA and Kiewit to design and construct a bridge to meet Maryland’s needs.”

Because of the critical importance of the bridge, expediency is a top priority.

“This is a significant opportunity for WSP to participate in our client’s project that will deliver relief to the region and restore a vital structure after such a tragic incident — we’re honored,” Gunna said.

Legal Ports Marine Equipment Government Update Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Engineering.Contracts Maritime Casualties

Related Logistics News

An aerial photo of New Orleans port activity. (c) ilgun / Adobestock

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

Box Shipping Rates may fall as US Port Strikes Averted

A Deep Dive into Dredging with DCA’s Doyle
(c) Olli / Adobestock

Finland Recovers Anchor in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation
(c) Muhammad_313 Adobestock

USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting
File image: An Irish coast guard Sikorsky helicopter, beach rescue mission (c) maaramore / Adobestock

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Colonial Pipeline's gasoline line likely shut until Friday

Colonial Pipeline's gasoline line likely shut until Friday

Amogy Raises $56 Million for Ammonia Power Solutions

Amogy Raises $56 Million for Ammonia Power Solutions

Baltic Index dragged lower across all sectors

Baltic Index dragged lower across all sectors

AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports

AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Suspension of flights to Middle East
China's State Grid outlays tape $88.7 bln investment for 2025
Malaysia Airports buyout deal reached Jan. 24