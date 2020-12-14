Partners Developing Electric, Hydrogen and Automation-ready Terminal Tractors

Working to address growing demand for environmentally sustainable terminal tractor solutions in port, terminal and distribution center markets, Hyster-Yale Group and Capacity Trucks are joining forces to codevelop electric and hydrogen-powered terminal tractors with automation-ready capabilities. Having signed a memorandum of understanding, the partners say initial prototypes are targeted to be available in 2021 for market testing.

The collaboration leverages each company’s product expertise in the global material handling solutions market, bringing together Capacity’s robust terminal truck platform and Hyster-Yale Group’s vast experience in lift truck electric powertrain technology and hydrogen fuel cell technology developed by its subsidiary company, Nuvera. VDL Automated Vehicles, a subsidiary of VDL Groep BV, is designated as the preferred integration partner and supplier for automation.

“We are working closely with our customers to achieve their zero-emissions goals and responding to their needs with the most robust electric and hydrogen fuel cell solutions through this strategic partnership with Hyster-Yale,” says Ryan Rockafellow, Vice President and General Manager, Capacity Trucks. “Together our companies bring best-in-class capabilities to provide and help our customers adapt to a changing marketplace with advanced technology.”

The agreement includes exclusive manufacturing and supply provisions, with units branded separately as either Capacity or Hyster – one of Hyster-Yale Group’s forklift truck brands. In addition to co-developing products, the partnership is also designed to capitalize on the companies’ combined sales, distribution and service capabilities through their existing dealer networks and corporate sales teams.

“Partnering with Capacity enables us to leverage our investment in electrification and automation solutions to better serve our customers as a more comprehensive resource,” says David Leblanc, Vice President, Strategy, Planning and Business Development, Hyster-Yale Group. “We look forward to putting our combined power to work.”