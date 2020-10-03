28795 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Saturday, October 3, 2020

October 3, 2020

Pangaea Logistics expands use of Voyage Optimization System

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., a bulk carrier and ice class vessel owner/operator headquartered in Newport, RI, expanded its partnership with Nautilus Labs to include a large part of Pangaea’s fleet of bulk carriers.

Pangaea and Nautilus began their initial collaboration in October 2018 and have since committed to expanding it to 12 vessels in Pangaea’s fleet, as Pangaea seeks a solution that allows reliable capture of high frequency vessel data, analysis of fleet performance in real-time, and sending of operating recommendations to ships and operators to optimize each voyage’s outcome. Nautilus’s decision support solution has uncovered significant operational efficiencies for the bulk owner/operator, and Pangaea is in the process of deploying the Nautilus solution and optimization benefits across the rest of the fleet.

