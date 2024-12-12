Subscribe
Panamanian-flag Tanker Rescues 73 in Dramatic Ops

December 12, 2024

Photo (c) Panama Maritime Authority
Photo (c) Panama Maritime Authority

The Panamanian-flagged tanker Nestos (IMO 9417464) played a pivotal role in a search and rescue mission, coordinated with the Greek Coast Guard, to save a distressed vessel.

As reported by the Designated Person Ashore (DPA), the Nestos responded immediately to the call from Greek authorities, exemplifying exceptional readiness and unwavering commitment to maritime safety.

Through the swift and skilled actions of its crew, 73 individuals were successfully rescued. Onboard, the survivors received comprehensive care, including medical attention, food, water, and shelter, ensuring their well-being after the ordeal.

Panama remains steadfast in its dedication to maritime safety, adhering rigorously to Regulation 33, Chapter V of the SOLAS Convention. This heroic act underscores the Panamanian Registry’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding human life at sea, supported by robust procedures and a highly trained workforce prepared to respond effectively to emergencies.

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) commends the crew of the Nestos for their bravery and compassion during this operation on November 29, 2024. The PMA reaffirms its dedication to upholding international and national maritime standards, prioritizing the protection of human life at sea and the preservation of the marine environment.

