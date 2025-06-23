Subscribe
Panama Warns of Middle East Security and Sanctions Risks

June 23, 2025

The General Directorate of Merchant Marine (DGMM) of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has issued a series of warnings to Panamanian-flagged vessels due to rising tensions in the Middle East, through Maritime Notice MMN-04/2025.

The DGMM highlighted the security risks faced by vessels operating near Iran, Israel, the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz, as a result of the ongoing regional conflict, which could directly impact ships and their crews.

The PMA has recommended the following measures for Panamanian vessels:

• Raise security levels and conduct a new threat assessment before entering the aforementioned areas.

• Maintain constant watch from the bridge.

• Closely monitor communications and prevent the approach of small vessels.

• Enforce strict boarding controls.

Additionally, another advisory (MMN-03/2025) was issued regarding the Port of Ras Isa in Yemen, where operational, legal and security risks persist due to escalating hostilities and the expiration of U.S. sanctions relief. On April 4, 2025, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced it would not extend General License 25A. As of that date, any delivery or discharge of petroleum products at ports controlled by the Houthi movement, including Ras Isa, is considered material support to a designated terrorist organization under U.S. law. Several vessels have already been sanctioned for this reason.

These sanctions may apply to ships, owners, operators, insurers and financiers. Therefore, the PMA urges vessels anchored off Ras Isa to carefully assess the legal and security risks before proceeding with the transfer of hydrocarbons and related products, and strongly recommends consulting with specialized legal advisors before operating in this port or any other under Houthi control.

Legal Maritime Security Regulation Crude Oil Sanctions

