Pacific Northwest Waterways Association Names Stebbings Executive Director

Trade group the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA) announced it has hired Heather Stebbings as executive director.

Stebbings has 15 years of advocacy and public policy experience for the PNW maritime community, including 13 years directing communications and government relations for PNWA.

“Heather is a proven, well-rounded leader with deep experience and relationships in our industry, across the Northwest, and in Washington, D.C.,” said Glen Squires, PNWA Board President. “We are pleased to welcome her back to the PNWA team and are enthusiastic about her leadership and the continued success of the association.”