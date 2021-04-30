28862 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, May 3, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 30, 2021

CMA CGM Orders 22 New Vessels from CSSC

(Photo: CMA CGM)

(Photo: CMA CGM)

French container shipping company the CMA CGM Group announced on Friday it has ordered 22 vessels from Chinese shipyard CSSC Group expected to be delivered in 2023 and 2024. The value of the order was not disclosed.

The shipbuilding contract, which comes amid strong market growth in the container shipping sector, includes 12 ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 10 to run on very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), CMA CGM said. Six of the LNG-fueled box ships will be 13,000 TEU capacity, and the other six will be 15,000 TEU. The VLSFO-powered ships will be 5,500 TEU capacity.

The privately controlled CMA CGM said last month that it expects container shipping activity to hold strong for at least the the first half of this year after brisk demand for consumer goods boosted its profits at the end of last year. The company said it would continue to expand ship capacity and vessel calls to meet the high demand.

The sector has recovered sharply following its initial slowdown caused by the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with online shopping contributing to a flurry of freight orders. Strong consumer demand coupled with logistical constraints due to the pandemic has led to a shortage of containers, congestion at ports and rising shipping rates

Related News

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int