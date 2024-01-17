Subscribe
ONE Orders 12 Methanol Dual-Fuel Containerships

January 17, 2024

(Credit: Ocean Network Express)

Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of 12 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships.

Each shipyard will build six vessels and are all scheduled to be delivered from 2027. The order represents ONE’s inaugural fleet of methanol-dual fuel vessels and plays a key role in reaching ONE’s sustainable goals as part of its green strategy.

"Our decision to invest in methanol-dual fuel vessels aligns with ONE's Green Strategy as part of our key initiatives. Upcoming new fleet is pivotal in achieving our goal of deploying the first alternative fuel ships by 2030 and marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener and more sustainable maritime industry,” said Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE.

In the current maritime and sustainability landscape, methanol is anticipated to hold significant potential for emission reduction.

Moreover, these vessels will include state of the art technologies such as optimized hull form, waste heat recovery systems and bow windshield.

The vessels will also be equipped with an air lubrication system and shaft generator to help with exploring potential enhancements in fuel efficiency and the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

These innovations are expected to help accelerate ONE’s decarbonization efforts and ensure compliance are in line with regulations in the shipping industry.

