28801 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 21, 2020

Zim Opens Direct Shipping Line to UAE

© Rock / Adobe Stock

© Rock / Adobe Stock

Israeli shipping firm Zim said on Wednesday it would start to offer direct service to Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With its new line, Zim joins a number of international rivals—including MSC, Maersk—to announce they would offer a connection between Israel and the UAE since the countries agreed to normalize relations.

Zim said its line will take cargo from Jebel Ali to Israel's Mediterranean Haifa port and, in the other direction, offer service from Israel and the eastern Mediterranean to the UAE.

Zim is 32% owned by Kenon Holdings .

Rani Ben Yehuda, a Zim executive vice president, said the new direct service to and from the UAE would lead to future growth "as well as further increase in the scope of our service portfolio."


(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Related News

Photo: Indian Navy

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

 Image: NYK

NYK Intros World’s 1st Onboard Digital Currency

 © Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 Ingrid Uppelschoten Sneldewaard, Svitzer's new COO as of December 1, 2020. Source: Svitzer A/S

Svitzer Names Uppelschoten Snelderwaard COO

 Image: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Launches Priority Cargo Service

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

General Manager, Wilhelmsen Ship Management, USA

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

President, Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int