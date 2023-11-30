Subscribe
Van Oord JV Awarded Dredging Project at Port of Burgas

November 30, 2023

Source: Van Oord

Cosmos Van Oord, a joint venture (JV) of Cosmos Shipping and Van Oord, has been awarded a dredging project at Port of Burgas, the biggest port in Bulgaria.

The project is part of the construction of a new deep-water berth at terminal Burgas-West in the Port of Burgas. This will establish a dedicated port zone for container handling and storage, and introduce eco-friendly methods for efficiently transferring cargo between ships and railways in both directions.

Van Oord’s scope of work contains the dredging of the port area to the required depth of 15.5 meters. In total, approximately 1.5 million cubic meters of clay will be dredged with a backhoe dredger. The works are expected to be completed in 2024.

The new berth will be built to accommodate container vessels with a draft of up to 14.5 meters and internal volume of up to 80,000 gross registered tonnes. This will enable the port to expand its operations amidst a growing demand by the cargo shipping industry in Southeast Europe.

