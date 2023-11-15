OOCL Reports Scam Risk

Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has reported that there is a suspicious investment software in the market that is using the OOCL logo without authorization.

The software claims to offer high returns on investments. However, OOCL has no connection or affiliation with the software or its developers.

In a statement warning its clients, OOCL says: “We do not endorse or recommend it in any way.

“OOCL does not offer any investment product or service via any channel and we urge you to exercise caution and vigilance when dealing with any online platforms or applications that offer such products or services under OOCL’s name. Such platforms or applications may be fraudulent, illegal, or harmful to your interests.

“If you encounter any such platforms or applications, please do not provide any personal or financial information, and do not download or install any software or files. We also advise you to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities and OOCL Customer Service via your usual contact.

“We appreciate your continued support and trust in OOCL. We are committed to providing you with the best quality and reliable services. We also take our information security and brand protection very seriously, and we will take appropriate actions to safeguard our interests and those of our customers.”



