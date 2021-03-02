OneOcean Appoints Pang CCO

OneOcean appointed Adam Pang as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer.

Pang has an extensive background in disruptive technology and holds specialist knowledge in complex software as a service (SaaS) solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in high growth B2B environments, he has built commercial teams at scale using modern data driven insights and the latest tech stack available to sales, marketing and customer success today. Most recently, Pang shared his expertise on go to market strategy with several early-stage companies. His prior roles included valuable stints with the world’s largest global news and information provider for professionals, and with Merrill Corporation (now Datasite), a leading fintech company serving legal and financial experts worldwide. Over this time, he has set forth impressive digital growth and embedded a culture of teamwork on a global scale.