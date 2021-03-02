28843 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 2, 2021

OneOcean Appoints Pang CCO

Adam Pang champions the next chapter in digitisation at OneOcean

Adam Pang champions the next chapter in digitisation at OneOcean

OneOcean appointed Adam Pang as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer.

Pang has an extensive background in disruptive technology and holds specialist knowledge in complex software as a service (SaaS) solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in high growth B2B environments, he has built commercial teams at scale using modern data driven insights and the latest tech stack available to sales, marketing and customer success today. Most recently, Pang shared his expertise on go to market strategy with several early-stage companies. His prior roles included valuable stints with the world’s largest global news and information provider for professionals, and with Merrill Corporation (now Datasite), a leading fintech company serving legal and financial experts worldwide. Over this time, he has set forth impressive digital growth and embedded a culture of teamwork on a global scale.

Related News

Volker Hesse is the new head of Engineering at FSG (Photo credit: FSG)

Hesse Takes the Engineering Lead at FSG Shipyard

 © Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int