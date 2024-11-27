Subscribe
Search

Offord Named Chief Executive UK P&I Club Singapore Branch

November 27, 2024

The UK P&I Club has appointed Richard Offord as the new Chief Executive of the Club’s Singapore Branch.
The UK P&I Club has appointed Richard Offord as the new Chief Executive of the Club’s Singapore Branch.

The UK P&I Club appointed Richard Offord as the new Chief Executive of the Club’s Singapore Branch. Richard will replace Yiah Soon Ng (YS) on December 1, 2024, as YS will retire after leading the Singapore office for more than 27 years. Offord joins the office from his previous position in London and will report to the Club’s Regional Director for Asia, Andrew Jones.

Richard joined Thomas Miller in 1997 and, most recently, held the position of Claims Director, with a particular focus on ICA claims and Charterers’ cover, advising the Club’s Members on cover for various types of contracts including COUs and IMO 2020.

YS joined Thomas Miller (S.E. Asia) Pty Ltd in 1997 as claims manager for both the TT Club and the UK P&I Club’s Singapore Branch. In 2009, YS was appointed as Chief Executive of the Branch, before also being appointed as Chief Executive for the TT Club’s Singapore Branch in 2017. He has held the role of General Manager of the Thomas Miller Singapore office since 2009.

Insurance

Related Logistics News

A tanker loads at an LNG facility (c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

MSE Int'l Wins Funding for Port Recharging Project
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Gets Permit for Its First US Wave Energy...
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

Germany Rejects Russian LNG Shipment
Source: ESPO

Port of Sevilla Wins the ESPO Award 2024
Source: Haven Dredging

Noise from Agitation Dredging Safe for Marine Mammals and...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session

Cheniere gets FERC OK for Corpus Christi LNG

Cheniere gets FERC OK for Corpus Christi LNG

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

UK companies flag over $1.2 bln in labour costs from increase in national insurance coverage, wages
Algeria bought 140,000 to 150,000 T wheat in 2 port tender, traders say
CFM re-allocates some engines in boost to Plane, sources say