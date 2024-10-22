Subscribe
Offer to Appoint Mediator in Montreal Port Dispute Rejected

October 22, 2024

© 4kclips / Adobe Stock
Canadian Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon said on Tuesday his proposal to appoint a mediator to help settle a dispute at the port of Montreal had been rejected.

MacKinnon made the offer last week in a bid to resolve a standoff between the Maritime Employers Association and Montreal Longshoremen's union over a new contract. Dockworkers at the port began an overtime strike this month.

MacKinnon said he had proposed appointing a mediator to help talks between the union and the employer, but the parties had since been unable to reach an agreement.

"They must find a path forward towards a negotiated settlement as quickly as possible," MacKinnon said on social media site X.

"Federal mediators and I remain available to assist them, and I will continue to closely monitor the situation."


(Reuters - Reporting by Nia Williams and David Ljunggren; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Port of New Orleans to Set Cruise Passenger Record This Year

South Carolina Ports Meets Surging Import Demands

Singapore MPA and IRENA Collaborate on Energy Transition

Offer to Appoint Mediator in Montreal Port Dispute Rejected

