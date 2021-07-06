OceanWise Wins Contract to Monitor Tides at Port of Waterford

OceanWise won a contract with the Port of Waterford to help consolidate, manage and better share environmental data collected by a diverse range of environmental sensors across their port jurisdiction.

The Port of Waterford operates 24/7/365, and is an estuary where channel depths can vary with tidal height significantly affecting safe vessel passage. OceanWise will support operations by installing the data management system Port-Log, allowing Waterford pilots and port operators access to real-time data with personalized alerts which closely monitor the ever changing tide and environmental conditions in the port.