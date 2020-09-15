KPI OceanConnect Appoints Managing Director for Its Hamburg Office

Marine fuels services provider KPI OceanConnect announced Tuesday it has appointed industry expert Boris Gronenberg as Managing Director of its Hamburg operations.

KPI OceanConnect’s Hamburg office is located at the heart of Hamburg’s shipping community and is one of 16 in the recently merged group.

“Joining KPI OceanConnect at this time is very exciting,” Gronenberg said. “The recent merger of KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine has created one of the largest and most experienced independent marine fuels service and solutions providers in the world. It’s a very agile and dynamic organization where each team member has the opportunity to play an important role in the future growth and direction of the company.

“My immediate priority as managing director is to set the right team for the Hamburg operations. In the longer term my ambition is to establish KPI OceanConnect as the preferred partner to German ship owners and provide a one-stop solution to all our business partners’ needs,” he added.

Søren Høll, CEO, KPI OceanConnect, said, “[Gronenberg is] a great match for our group, bringing with him a huge amount of experience gained through a long and reputable career in the shipping and marine fuels industry. Boris is a well-known and trusted partner to German shipowners, operators and suppliers. He brings 25 years of expertise with him to our group and together with our considerable financial strength and global reach, we will be able to offer an unrivaled package of services to our business partners in Germany and elsewhere.”