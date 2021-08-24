Bo Nylandsted Larsen Joins VIKAND as VP

Maritime medical operations and public health provider VIKAND Solutions said it has appointed Bo Nylandsted Larsen as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships, effective September 1, 2021.

Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO, said, “Bo Larsen is so very highly regarded in the maritime industry. His visionary strategic planning and stakeholder engagement abilities enable the kind of collaborative partnerships that benefit an entire industry. These skills represent core values VIKAND strives to reflect in a complex and evolving international maritime world. Our entire team is elated that Bo has made the decision to join us.”

With responsibility to forge and maintain strong relationships with VIKAND’s growing client base—including commercial offshore, shipping and fishing, cruise lines and yachting—Bo’s role includes all aspects of collaboration within the industry.

“Beyond providing innovative, solutions-based results for the maritime industry, VIKAND is also a resource, providing strategic frameworks for multi-channel communications of complex public health issues. Bo will build on long-term partnerships and alliances while increasing VIKAND’s reach and developing the kind of cooperative business relationships VIKAND is known to nurture,” Hult said.

Larsen has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the global marketplace, starting his commercial career at Scandinavian Airlines before joining Cruise Baltic and Cruise Copenhagen. In the last seven years, he has held leadership positions at Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and led CLIA’s Global Executive Partner Program which included ports, classification societies, technology suppliers, insurance, satellite providers and partners located in 60 countries.

“My experience at CLIA is of great value as I begin the work at VIKAND which already has a fine reputation for meeting challenges head on and for creating a safer way to operate at sea,” Larsen said.