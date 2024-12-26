Subscribe
NTSB's Alvin Brown Appointed Vice Chairman

December 26, 2024

NTSB Vice Chairman Alvin Brown (c) NTSB
Alvin Brown, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board and former mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, was designated Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, by President Biden to serve as vice chairman of the independent safety agency.
 
“I am honored to be named in this new role of vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board,” Brown said. “The NTSB is the gold standard for public safety, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues at this federal agency to save lives and make transportation safer.”

The Senate confirmed Brown as the 47th board member last March. His term is through 2026.

Brown served as mayor of Jacksonville from 2011 to 2015. Before his service on the NTSB, Brown served as senior adviser for community infrastructure opportunities at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Brown began his career as a senior member of the White House leadership team under President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore. As Vice President Al Gore’s Senior Advisor for Urban Policy, he advised the president and vice president on a wide range of domestic issues. Brown also served as executive director of the White House Community Empowerment Board and was a senior adviser to former Commerce Secretary Ron Brown.

Brown earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Jacksonville University and a master’s degree from the Duke University Divinity School.

Legal Ports Government Update Coastal/Inland Regulation Marine Safety Maritime Casualties

NTSB's Alvin Brown Appointed Vice Chairman

