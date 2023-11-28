Subscribe
North Sea Troll Oil Loadings to Fall, Oseberg Steady

November 28, 2023

© momentscatcher / Adobe Stock

January loadings of North Sea crude oil grade Troll will fall slightly from the previous month, with Oseberg loadings set to be steady from December, according to loading schedules seen by Reuters.

A total of five cargoes - each 700,000 barrels - of Troll will load next month, according to a loading programme issued on Tuesday. Six cargoes of Troll were scheduled to load in December.

Meanwhile, loadings of the Oseberg crude oil stream will be unchanged in January from December at three cargoes, also all 700,000 barrels, a trading source said.

Both grades go into the North Sea physical dated Brent oil benchmark BFO-, alongside Forties, Ekofisk, Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude.

Dated Brent is a part of the wider Brent complex that includes physical cargoes, swaps and the ICE Brent futures contract. Brent is used to price over three-quarters of the world's traded oil.


(Reuters - Reporting by Robert Harvey; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

Energy Europe Oil

