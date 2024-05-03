The Nordic Maritime Forum 2024 will happen in Oslo

In the heart of maritime excellence in Oslo, Norway, the stage is set for the Nordic Maritime Forum 2024 to bring together industry leaders, ranging from shipowners, ship managers, ports, regulators, and classification societies to technology companies and suppliers, for two days of dynamic discourse and collaboration. With dates fixed for June 18th and 19th, this eagerly anticipated event will serve as a foundational platform for delving into the key themes shaping the maritime industry toward a future marked by sustainability and technological advancement.

Nordic Maritime Forum Fact Box

Date: June 18 - 19, 2024

Location: Oslo, Norway

Venue: The Grand Hotel Oslo by Scandic

Organizer: IGGS Group

At the core of the forum's agenda lie pressing issues such as decarbonization and sustainability, echoing the industry's steadfast commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and embracing eco-conscious practices. Participants, comprising shipowners, managers, regulators, and technology providers, will engage in thought-provoking dialogues on combining renewable energy sources, optimizing vessel efficiency, and navigating evolving regulatory frameworks to collectively achieve sustainability objectives.

Additionally, the forum will cast a spotlight on seafarer well-being and safety, acknowledging the indispensable role of maritime personnel in global trade. Through interactive sessions and workshops, attendees will explore strategies for promoting the mental and physical health of crew members, enhancing onboard working conditions, and cultivating a culture of safety and resilience at sea.

A key aspect of the agenda is digitalization and artificial intelligence, announcing a transformative era of innovation and efficiency in maritime operations. From predictive maintenance to smart shipping solutions and data-driven decision-making, participants will delve into the potential of emerging technologies to drive productivity, optimize resources, and carve out new pathways for growth and competitiveness.

Beyond the essential discussions, the Nordic Maritime Forum offers a vibrant networking atmosphere, fostering connections, collaborations, and relationship-building across industry sectors. The Gala Cocktail Party on the first day promises a relaxed ambiance for informal exchanges, nurturing partnerships among participants from diverse backgrounds and disciplines.

As the forum reaches its peak on the second day, alongside captivating presentations, attention will turn to acknowledging excellence and innovation within the maritime community. The Awards Ceremony will pay homage to outstanding achievements in sustainability, technological innovation, and corporate social responsibility, spotlighting the industry's collective attempts to drive positive change and inspire future generations.



