NOLA's Thomas Delivers State-of-the-Port Address

Michael A. Thomas outlines plan to Deliver Louisiana’s Future in competitive global trade market and complex geopolitical landscape.



During the 36th annual event in partnership with the International Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers Association of New Orleans (IFFCBANO), Michael A. Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission, gave the 2024 State of the Port Address, “Delivering Louisiana’s Future -Together,” to nearly 250 community, business and elected leaders.



Thomas highlighted advancements across four lines of business - cargo, rail, industrial real estate, and cruise – emphasizing notable progress in the development of the Louisiana International Terminal (LIT) and substantial investments in critical maritime infrastructure that are positioning Louisiana as the next generation leader in global trade.



“As we chart our course, strategic coordination among Louisiana ports and businesses is critical for solidifying our future on a global scale,” Thomas said. “We must move beyond the parochial, unilateral decision-making that has only led to missed opportunities in the past and work together to move Louisiana onward and forward.”



Geopolitical Landscape:

Thomas spoke about change in leadership and direction at Port NOLA and NOPB, as well as the current geopolitical landscape. From foreign conflicts to economic fluctuations and environmental challenges, Thomas noted that each development resonates through the global supply chain, shaping the environment in which the maritime industry must operate.



As stewards of maritime trade, Thomas stressed the importance of remaining vigilant, adaptive, and proactive in navigating dynamic currents. “Finding, training, and retaining a more diversified workforce is not merely a moral imperative; but also, an economic necessity,” said Thomas. “By investing in training programs, mentorship initiatives, and more inclusive policies, we can cultivate a workforce that reflects the richness of our global community and prepares us to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”



Driving Economic Prosperity:

With Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry’s establishment of the Louisiana Ports and Waterways Investment Commission, Thomas noted that Port NOLA has a strong advocate for public investments that will strengthen port and waterway infrastructure. By developing and implementing a strategic plan and investment program that directly benefits Louisiana ports, Port NOLA’s capacity to drive economic growth and connectivity will continue to prosper.



He also highlighted the leadership of the five Lower Mississippi ports - The Port of Greater Baton Rouge; Port of South Louisiana; Port of New Orleans; St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District and Plaquemines Port, Harbor and Terminal District - jointly funding an in-depth cargo market analysis for the entirety of the Mississippi River Ship Channel to gauge current market conditions and identify both challenges and opportunities.



“Driving economic prosperity by maximizing the flow of international trade and commerce begins with collaboration,” said Thomas. “Collaboration leads to innovation, which leads to opportunity, which will lead to the Louisiana we all envision in the future.”



Intermodal Gateway:

Thomas also spoke about Port NOLA's role as a leading intermodal gateway, one of continuous growth and innovation, marked by robust partnerships, strategic investments, as well as dedication to enhancing both services and connections. He highlighted Port NOLA’s strategic alliances and prime location, which has led to impressive growth:



Intermodal TEU cargo has increased 7% year-over-year;

Container-On-Barge TEU volumes surged 36%;

Despite weather disturbances in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico that led to disruptions in container vessel schedules, our overall container volumes have risen 6% year-over-year;

And empty containers have also risen 14% year-over-year, providing critical support for exporters to efficiently load cargo and meet growing demand.



“Through our intermodal capabilities, we not only bridge land and water transportation, but also support economic vitality across Louisiana and beyond, unlocking further opportunities for progress in the years to come,” said Thomas.



Vital Economic Engine:

Thomas reported on a record-breaking year for cruise business, in which cruise line partners continue to show confidence in our market, with nearly 1.3 million cruise passenger movements projected:



•Carnival committed for at least five more years of two year-round vessels and celebrated its seven millionth traveler from Port NOLA;

•Norwegian Cruise Line renewed for five more years with additional sailings and a new ship, the Norwegian Getaway;

•Disney returned in January for their season with the Disney Magic;

•Royal Caribbean returned with a new vessel, the Brilliance of the Seas;

•And river cruises continue to excel with American Cruise Lines and Viking Cruises.



Thomas concluded his address with the following: “2025 will be a year of building and investing in a trade-based economy…we will cultivate stronger relationships and enhance collaboration with all those who work on the river, creating a cohesive maritime industry ecosystem. We will continue to work alongside LED, GNO Inc., the New Orleans Business Alliance, JEDCO, the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and other partners to grow business in our region. We will continue to invest in educational programs that serve as catalysts for robust careers.

We will create thousands of well-paying jobs. We will foster long-term economic growth for our region and state. Together, we will solidify Louisiana’s position as the next generation leader in global trade. We will Deliver Louisiana’s Future, together.”