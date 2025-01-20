Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Tops Global Throughput, Again

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port saw its cargo throughput exceed 1.37 billion tons in 2024, ranking it top globally for the 16th consecutive year.

In 2023, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port processed a cargo throughput of 1.32 billion metric tons, marking a year-on-year increase of 4.9%.

The port's container throughput in 2024 was 39.3 million TEU, up 11% year-on-year.

The port aims to handle 1.8 billion metric tons of cargo including 60 million containers by 2035.

Ningbo-Zhoushan is part of over 300 container routes, including over 250 international routes, connecting over 600 ports globally.

The port is located on the Yangtze River Delta. It has a natural deep-water harbor that can accommodate large vessels up to 400,000dwt and a wide navigation channel that can allow two-way traffic of 300,000dwt vessels.



