Subscribe
Search

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Tops Global Throughput, Again

January 20, 2025

© AlexTaoWang / Adobe Stock
© AlexTaoWang / Adobe Stock

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port saw its cargo throughput exceed 1.37 billion tons in 2024, ranking it top globally for the 16th consecutive year.

In 2023, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port processed a cargo throughput of 1.32 billion metric tons, marking a year-on-year increase of 4.9%.

The port's container throughput in 2024 was 39.3 million TEU, up 11% year-on-year.

The port aims to handle 1.8 billion metric tons of cargo including 60 million containers by 2035.

Ningbo-Zhoushan is part of over 300 container routes, including over 250 international routes, connecting over 600 ports globally.

The port is located on the Yangtze River Delta. It has a natural deep-water harbor that can accommodate large vessels up to 400,000dwt and a wide navigation channel that can allow two-way traffic of 300,000dwt vessels.

Ports Cargo Exports Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

(c) POLB

Port of Long Beach Marks 20 Years of Leading Green
(c) sandsun / Adobestock

Baltic Index logs second straight weekly drop
©Tom Nast/AdobeStock

AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports
©Stock87/AdobeStock

Capesize carries Baltic Index to One-month High
© Kirk / Adobe Stock

US Container Imports Strong, For Now
©Eugene/AdobeStock

All Segments Decline as Baltic Index Sags

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Portuguese airline company TAP's passenger traffic up in 2024, Americas lead development
Argentina's YPF signs deal with Indian firms to export LNG
China's solar and wind power installations will reach a record high in 2024