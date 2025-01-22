Subscribe
Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

January 22, 2025

Source: ICTSI
Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Nigeria, has purchased and put into operation two new mobile harbor cranes and a container freight station. These investments underscore OMT’s commitment to improve terminal operations and at the same time support Nigeria’s trade and commerce.

The new cranes, valued at over $25 million, are set to improve OMT’s container handling efficiency and reduce vessel turnaround times. 

Meanwhile, the new station at Terminal 2 enhances cargo processing and storage efficiency, facilitating the flow of goods.

