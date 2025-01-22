Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Nigeria, has purchased and put into operation two new mobile harbor cranes and a container freight station. These investments underscore OMT’s commitment to improve terminal operations and at the same time support Nigeria’s trade and commerce.

The new cranes, valued at over $25 million, are set to improve OMT’s container handling efficiency and reduce vessel turnaround times.

Meanwhile, the new station at Terminal 2 enhances cargo processing and storage efficiency, facilitating the flow of goods.



